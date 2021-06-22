DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,983 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

BAC stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $340.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

