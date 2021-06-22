Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 913 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,056% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.07. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

