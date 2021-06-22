Jefferies Financial Group Lowers ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) to Hold

ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SRTTY opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63.
ZOZO Company Profile
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.