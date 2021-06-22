Jefferies Financial Group Lowers ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) to Hold

ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SRTTY opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

