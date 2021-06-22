Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.19.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

