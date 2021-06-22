Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.19.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
