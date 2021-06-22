Federated Hermes Inc. Has $568.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $568,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

