Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 405 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

URI opened at $299.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.87. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.10 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

