Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $180.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.09. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.