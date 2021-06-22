Bp Plc Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

