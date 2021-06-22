Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

