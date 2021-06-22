Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BZLYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Investec upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

