Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.87. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of FRME opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in First Merchants by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.