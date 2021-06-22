Tachyon Protocol Market Cap Hits $7.52 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00582568 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000509 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

