Diamond Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00006754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $13,561.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001149 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00100504 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,607,104 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

