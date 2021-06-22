Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $171.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.67.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after buying an additional 271,690 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,436,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $96.16 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

