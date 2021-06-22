Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

ENGI has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.00 ($17.65).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €11.80 ($13.88) on Tuesday. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.41.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

