Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRT. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

