Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 1,020” Price Target for National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid (LON:NG) has been given a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,033.69 ($13.51).

NG opened at GBX 926.90 ($12.11) on Tuesday. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The stock has a market cap of £32.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 922.18.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

