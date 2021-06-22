Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

