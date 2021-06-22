Lido Advisors LLC Sells 12,533 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $152.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

