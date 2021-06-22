Lido Advisors LLC Sells 729 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1,073.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $32.46.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

