Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $684,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

NYSE:COF opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

