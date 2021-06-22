Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,669 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 498.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,001 shares of company stock worth $525,473. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.