4,861 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,224,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MSOS opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.57. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

