Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Nu Skin Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after buying an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $2,432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 556,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,567. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

