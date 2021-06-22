Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 13,946 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

