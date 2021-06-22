Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 3,816 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.