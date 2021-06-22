Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $284.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.50 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

