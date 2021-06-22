New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 71.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. New York Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

