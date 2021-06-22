Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $86.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $82.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

