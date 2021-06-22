Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. FormFactor also reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORM. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,369 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FormFactor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 67,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,857,000 after purchasing an additional 83,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,309,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

