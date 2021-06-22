Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $566,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,076,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 2,600,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,851,000 after buying an additional 2,242,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after buying an additional 2,137,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.27. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.