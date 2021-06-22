Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,186 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 51,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.