Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,170 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after acquiring an additional 102,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Shares of MKTX opened at $455.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

