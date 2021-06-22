Teza Capital Management LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 36.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $308.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

