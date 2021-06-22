Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,244,600 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

