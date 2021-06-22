Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $201,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARE opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

