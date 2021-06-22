Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $207,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $9,652,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.59. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

