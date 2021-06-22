Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.18. Experian has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

EXPGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

