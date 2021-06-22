McAfee Corp. (MCFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.
MCFE stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $29.36.
McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About McAfee
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
