McAfee Corp. (MCFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

MCFE stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

