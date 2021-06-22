GB Group plc (GBG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40 on August 3rd

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GBG opened at GBX 839 ($10.96) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 896.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.89.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, insider David Mathew bought 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £67,832.16 ($88,623.15). Also, insider Liz Catchpole bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £39,480 ($51,580.87).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

