Origin Sport (ORS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $197,731.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00039623 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000130 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

