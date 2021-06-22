Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

About Fat Prophets Global Property Fund

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund is a real estate fund launched and managed by One Managed Investment Funds Limited. It invests in global listed REITs. Fat Prophets Global Property Fund was founded in 2017 and is domiciled in Australia.

