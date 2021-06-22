Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.60 Per Share

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Zegona Communications’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ZEG opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £322.98 million and a P/E ratio of 26.82. Zegona Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Zegona Communications in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

