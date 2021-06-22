Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1669 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17.

OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

