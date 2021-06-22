Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTCWY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.76.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

