1World (1WO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.82 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. 1World has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $7,426.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.0757 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00608344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00077619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000287 BTC.

1World is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

