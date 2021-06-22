Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.85 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $5.97 or 0.00019010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $24.36 million and $4.85 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032999 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00201143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00030384 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,079,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

