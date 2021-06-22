CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-2.870 EPS.

NYSE CMS opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

