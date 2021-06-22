Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Cut by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,451 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 69,387 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.23.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

