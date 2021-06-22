Citigroup Inc. Sells 146,650 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 146,650 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $23,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

